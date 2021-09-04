Treasure find

I spent many hours today, sorting through many years worth of paperwork and teaching resources.

This was the oldest item!!!

It was hard work and I did wonder if I could see the bottom of the boxes in the garage... but I did!! So glad I kept going. It was very satisfying to take a photo of the cleared area of garage floor.

And when that was done it was lovely to go to friends' house for dinner. First time in SO long.

Three good things

1. Paper recycling boxes.

2. Allan did lots of shredding when needed.

3. Clear head feeling is good....for now. There are still some more boxes but definitely over the worst!!!