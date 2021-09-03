Retirement Rose

Love that the roses are opening nicely. Just like the retirement!!

As I headed off for my jog/walk I paused to record the moment.

I was alarmed by the presence of greenfly a few weeks ago but the spray I bought seems to have done what it said on the bottle. I'd prefer a natural remedy, but....

Three good things

1. A busy day...more teaching resources rationalised, grandma time with Neil, pizza with Allan in town and a theatre visit.

2. Traditional fiddle and accordian music and entertaining banter.

3. Driving home from Aberdeen via Western Peripheral Route...the usual road has ongoing road works....good to experience this alternative.