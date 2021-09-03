Previous
Retirement Rose by sarah19
Photo 2317

Retirement Rose

Love that the roses are opening nicely. Just like the retirement!!
As I headed off for my jog/walk I paused to record the moment.
I was alarmed by the presence of greenfly a few weeks ago but the spray I bought seems to have done what it said on the bottle. I'd prefer a natural remedy, but....
Three good things
1. A busy day...more teaching resources rationalised, grandma time with Neil, pizza with Allan in town and a theatre visit.
2. Traditional fiddle and accordian music and entertaining banter.
3. Driving home from Aberdeen via Western Peripheral Route...the usual road has ongoing road works....good to experience this alternative.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
634% complete

