Synthetic and real... by sarah19
Photo 2325

Synthetic and real...

It's been a really busy day.
Last night I had some big laptop issues, but managed to go to sleep!
This morning a lovely guy, husband of a good friend/ colleague, talked us through...step by step....and we're sorted!!!
Searching for a particular document I emptied several drawers in kitchen, family room and study! 🙄
But today all is well, all the paperwork sorted, drawers tidied, unnecessary stuff to recycle box and a very pleasant feeling of order!!!
Three good things
1. Knowledgeable friends
2. Successful scone recipe from Mary Berry book for tea with a friend.
3. A nice little glass of white wine with salmon for dinner.....and very gentle evening!! 😊😊😊
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

