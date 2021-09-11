Synthetic and real...

It's been a really busy day.

Last night I had some big laptop issues, but managed to go to sleep!

This morning a lovely guy, husband of a good friend/ colleague, talked us through...step by step....and we're sorted!!!

Searching for a particular document I emptied several drawers in kitchen, family room and study! 🙄

But today all is well, all the paperwork sorted, drawers tidied, unnecessary stuff to recycle box and a very pleasant feeling of order!!!

Three good things

1. Knowledgeable friends

2. Successful scone recipe from Mary Berry book for tea with a friend.

3. A nice little glass of white wine with salmon for dinner.....and very gentle evening!! 😊😊😊