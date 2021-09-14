Previous
Happy plants by sarah19
Happy plants

They are dancing this evening and have much more room as I dug out and transplanted a Buddleia Bush to fill the space from Saturday. Now the circle in the centre of the drive has space for bulb planting and more. It's a continuous challenge to manage the various flowers and shrubs. And trying to keep work to a minimum!!
Three good things
1. Enjoying quiche I made yesterday...
2. Managed my Pilates class even after the exertion of the Buddleia move!
3. Booked tickets for a trip to Dunrobin Castle....it's been too long.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
638% complete

