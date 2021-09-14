Happy plants

They are dancing this evening and have much more room as I dug out and transplanted a Buddleia Bush to fill the space from Saturday. Now the circle in the centre of the drive has space for bulb planting and more. It's a continuous challenge to manage the various flowers and shrubs. And trying to keep work to a minimum!!

Three good things

1. Enjoying quiche I made yesterday...

2. Managed my Pilates class even after the exertion of the Buddleia move!

3. Booked tickets for a trip to Dunrobin Castle....it's been too long.