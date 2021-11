Loving my dinosaur

This was Jonathan's when he was about four years old and survived in a safe place...... I didn't think about it being passed on to his little guy!

A gentle cycle in the washing machine and he was good to go to his new home. Jonathan was thrilled to see him and Neil seems pretty attached to him now.

Three good things

1. Surprises... I will remember Jonathan's delighted face for a long time.

2. Sunshine in November...children didn't need coats outdoors today.

3. Lovely fish for dinner.