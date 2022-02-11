Granite City sparkling

A day in the city and wee wander in sunshine after lunch. Marischal College and the area round it has been beautifully cleaned in recent years and it looked stunning today. It was part of Aberdeen University and my graduation was held in the Mitchell Hall there a long time ago! It was the day Allan first met my parents and a very happy day all round. There's a great light festival on in the evenings this weekend but we had other plans at home ....might have been nice otherwise.

Three good things

1. An important meeting in town went well.

2. A bit of a science lesson in the utility room this morning....😄 The new blind was so effective that the room was warmer, and the moisture from the laundry on the heated drying rack was frozen on the window!!! It was minus 6° outside!

3. Delicious Thai curry for lunch.

