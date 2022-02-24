Previous
Next
Happy Ukraine days by sarah19
Photo 2488

Happy Ukraine days

Our grandsons with their lovely nanny not long before they moved to Cairo.
We're still in touch a little bit and so concerned about the lovely people in Kiev who were so kind and made these early family times so special.
I found myself near to tears at various points during the day 😢.
Three good things
1. Opening up opportunities to meet up with family before too long.
2. Lovely lunch in Inverurie at 'The Kilted Frog' a super eatery - he is French and she is Scottish so quite amusing name for their lovely 'coffee shop and more'.
3. Catching up with housegroup friends after a bit of a while!!
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
681% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
❤️❤️❤️ Horrid what is happening. I hope those your family know and love stay safe. Lovely photo.
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise