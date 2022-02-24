Happy Ukraine days

Our grandsons with their lovely nanny not long before they moved to Cairo.

We're still in touch a little bit and so concerned about the lovely people in Kiev who were so kind and made these early family times so special.

I found myself near to tears at various points during the day 😢.

Three good things

1. Opening up opportunities to meet up with family before too long.

2. Lovely lunch in Inverurie at 'The Kilted Frog' a super eatery - he is French and she is Scottish so quite amusing name for their lovely 'coffee shop and more'.

3. Catching up with housegroup friends after a bit of a while!!