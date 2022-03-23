Sign up
Photo 2515
Sweetest of gifts
Delightful sweets from Susannah- a treat from her visit to Antwerp.
Three good things
1. Traffic lights on green
2. Fun with Neil
3. Chocolate after dinner.
23rd March 2022
Casablanca
ace
Wonderful ❤️
March 23rd, 2022
