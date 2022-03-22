More loveliness

So today was my last day at school as we're keeping to ourselves next week before a bit of fun after!!!

At the end of the day HT arrived at my teaching area with these beauties, and lots of kind words. What began as a couple of days lasted the term, albeit just two days a week. It was good for the children to have continuity and the staff were all so lovely and welcoming, and very entertaining at break.

Three good things

1. Teamwork

2. Clean car.....no school debris needed!

3. Early to bed? Grandma duty tomorrow!