Previous
Next
Evie....9 months by sarah19
Photo 2521

Evie....9 months

Love getting updates and WhatsApp videos of this little darling. Yesterday she was happy in her bath and showing her toys. And her little cousin who lives just a few miles from us is growing at the same rate......clapping hands and happy to come for cuddles whenever we see him.
Such a precious stage in life!!
Three good things.
1. An expert phlebotomist doing a routine blood test today. Didn't feel a thing!!
2. More tidying and sorting. I was going to pack away my winter gear but now snow forecast!!
3. Lovely catch up chat with my friend who was Mum's neighbour. 💛
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise