Nice to see you Neil

I'd expected a'look after Neil' day but his Mum and Dad are just recovering from Covid, thankfully a lot better than the were at the weekend. We dropped off some more shopping this afternoon - very strange just leaving a bag at the door!!!

Three good things

1. Emergency work on a cracked crown...tooth not princess!!!

2. Big kitchen and windows cleaning time. Feels great.

3. To do list for the rest of the week! I'm on a roll! I think it's the angle of sunlight that shows up dusty corners and ledges!!