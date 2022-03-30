Previous
Nice to see you Neil by sarah19
Photo 2522

Nice to see you Neil

I'd expected a'look after Neil' day but his Mum and Dad are just recovering from Covid, thankfully a lot better than the were at the weekend. We dropped off some more shopping this afternoon - very strange just leaving a bag at the door!!!
Three good things
1. Emergency work on a cracked crown...tooth not princess!!!
2. Big kitchen and windows cleaning time. Feels great.
3. To do list for the rest of the week! I'm on a roll! I think it's the angle of sunlight that shows up dusty corners and ledges!!
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Sarah Bremner

Judith Johnson
Lovely photo of young Neil, what a great way to track his progress. Well done on your start to Spring cleaning
March 30th, 2022  
