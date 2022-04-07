Nine months in, nine months out

Laura created this collage recently.... how quickly the nine months out go by.

I don't suppose we would have been able to see them even without Covid-19 but she's very good at keeping us in the loop.

Having retired from my permanent teaching position we were free to travel down under for a whole month and what joyful days they were. Joyful for us to see them all in their newish home, and to spend so much time getting to know their happy little daughter.

And she has brought so much joy.

Feeling blessed 😊

