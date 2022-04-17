Previous
Next
Southern Ocean shore by sarah19
Photo 2533

Southern Ocean shore

After a lovely visit to a winery we drove to the coast. The waves were amazing and the colours of the ocean were gorgeous. I found it quite awesome and reminded me of the first visit to these parts.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise