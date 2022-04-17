Sign up
Photo 2533
Southern Ocean shore
After a lovely visit to a winery we drove to the coast. The waves were amazing and the colours of the ocean were gorgeous. I found it quite awesome and reminded me of the first visit to these parts.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
0
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4039
photos
50
followers
76
following
696% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX730 HS
Taken
17th April 2022 4:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
