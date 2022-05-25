Previous
Updated front hall by sarah19
Photo 2559

Updated front hall

So ... not long ago we bought a new table for the hall and lightweight curtains to replace rather old ones.
In summer light I noticed the jade/blue colour in the curtains and bought a tester pot to see how it would look......
all it took was a second little pot to cover the wall.
So two pleasant days and it looks very fresh. And the pink lysianthus highlight the pinks....feels good.
Three good things
1. The best sleep in ages.
2. Teamwork makes the dream work! Still paler wall to do, and some varnish for the wood.
3. Activities for little people...school tomorrow!
Judith Johnson
Beautiful arrangement, love your little stones
May 25th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
Very nice, love the blue
May 25th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
It works beautifully Sallie, I am a fan of darker walls, a bit scary when you put the first coat in but it’s worth trying! Saying that I have no dark walls in our new house!
May 25th, 2022  
