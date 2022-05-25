Updated front hall

So ... not long ago we bought a new table for the hall and lightweight curtains to replace rather old ones.

In summer light I noticed the jade/blue colour in the curtains and bought a tester pot to see how it would look......

all it took was a second little pot to cover the wall.

So two pleasant days and it looks very fresh. And the pink lysianthus highlight the pinks....feels good.

Three good things

1. The best sleep in ages.

2. Teamwork makes the dream work! Still paler wall to do, and some varnish for the wood.

3. Activities for little people...school tomorrow!