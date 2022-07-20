Love of my life!

So it was our 43rd wedding anniversary today. And life is so crazy-busy with the family here from China that neither Allan nor I had given the date a thought until well after breakfast, and we both just laughed.

The day was full of activity again. David had an appointment for running shoes etc in Aberdeen so I took the boys to the cimema to see ' The Rise of GRU'.... hilarious!!!

When we go out Allan and Jenn had arrived and David was there waiting for us.

Off to Pizza Express for lunch, then a walk at the Beach and on to Circus Extreme.... absolutely breathtaking and lots more.

By the time we got home we had half an hour for quick change and up to the local Redgarth for a lovely meal together.

Definitely the most fun packed day in a while!!

Three good things

1. David showing me the features on my new phone camera....I love this photo of Allan.

2. A quick shop in Paperchase, including a card for Allan which he loved. 💛💛

3. Such a lovely day all round. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰