Kitchen drawer refresh

I was looking for a knife.........and a few hours later the drawers were well sorted 😂😂

We had a fearful thunderstorm during the night. I'd been early to bed but wakened by flashing and thunder rolling back and fore for hours. Pretty disturbing I must say.

Three good things

1. Slept from 6am till 9.00 better than nothing.

2. Long chat with David.... two more nights and a train journey home.

3. Unexpected tidying session....feels good and I can go to bed early!