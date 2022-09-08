Toy parade

Play time with Neil today and this toy collection makes me smile. He really does play with them too. The one I love best is the very colourful dinosaur which we gave to Jonathan as a birthday present when he was about four. It survived pretty well and was put away in the spare room wardrobe. He was delighted when I produced it for Neil.

Three good things

1. Not so much rain today and journey not too bad.

2. A good chat with Jonathan - home early after a meeting.

3. House group friends here again. We all felt a little sad about the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 2 had passed away, but sharing faith with friends was a good way to see things in perspective.