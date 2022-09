Together ❤️❤️

After a rather trying few weeks David is home with Jenn and their boys. Hasn't had time to shave before this photo but after so long it's just not important.

Three good things

1. Some lovely tributes and messages about the Queen.

2. A lovely funeral service for a friend's mum.

3. David home, good news on job front for Jonathan and chat with Susannah. And gardening time after a VERY wet week.