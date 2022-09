A good day in the garden

We've been very busy in the garden at number 15 today.... It may be the last time as it's going on the market soon.

Good to sit for a while and admire our efforts!!

Three good things

1. A perfect gardening day.....mild and sunny with a gentle breeze.

2. Two large bags full dropped off at recycling centre.....and lunch and a bit of shopping at IKEA on the way home.

3. Cool glass of Lemon fizz in the sun....three more bags ready for to go....