An interesting feature at the country park

From our Haddo walk yesterday, glorious autumn day. Loved the 'replica portraits' using local characters and displayed on the trees which were cut down/salvaged following Storm Arwen. There were several of them, based on some paintings in Haddo House but featuring staff members and neighbours dressed in appropriate outfits. 😊

Three good things

1. Really felt the benefit of the extra hour as clocks went back.

2. A gentle walk at Pitmedden..... looking very bare as the herbaceous borders have all been cut back....but a different kind of charm.

3. Chicken dish from the freezer.... delicious, though we weren't sure what it was at first 😂

