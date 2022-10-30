Previous
Next
An interesting feature at the country park by sarah19
Photo 2707

An interesting feature at the country park

From our Haddo walk yesterday, glorious autumn day. Loved the 'replica portraits' using local characters and displayed on the trees which were cut down/salvaged following Storm Arwen. There were several of them, based on some paintings in Haddo House but featuring staff members and neighbours dressed in appropriate outfits. 😊
Three good things
1. Really felt the benefit of the extra hour as clocks went back.
2. A gentle walk at Pitmedden..... looking very bare as the herbaceous borders have all been cut back....but a different kind of charm.
3. Chicken dish from the freezer.... delicious, though we weren't sure what it was at first 😂
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
741% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
What a lovely idea.
October 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise