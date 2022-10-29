Previous
How cute is he?
Photo 2706

How cute is he?

Treasure in a box we brought home from 'the Glasgow house' a few weeks ago. Yesterday we sorted lots of family photos....many of this gorgeous little guy who I married in 1979!
It's quite fascinating to notice the family resemblances across the generations, looking at photos of Allan's parents and grandparents, and then noticing resemblances between him/them and our children and grandchildren. The genes are strong and I love them all!!!
Three good things
1. A late sleep and sunshine to enjoy the day. We had a wonderful walk at Haddo Country Park, with hot chocolate/coffee. Quite a lot of people had the same idea.
2. Late lunch and a good bit of garden tidying after. Two big bags to go to the dump on Monday.
3. A long chat with Susannah ....she was making strawberry jam....and always good to hear what she's busy with.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Dianne
What lovely photos to have discovered.
October 29th, 2022  
