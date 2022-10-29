How cute is he?

Treasure in a box we brought home from 'the Glasgow house' a few weeks ago. Yesterday we sorted lots of family photos....many of this gorgeous little guy who I married in 1979!

It's quite fascinating to notice the family resemblances across the generations, looking at photos of Allan's parents and grandparents, and then noticing resemblances between him/them and our children and grandchildren. The genes are strong and I love them all!!!

Three good things

1. A late sleep and sunshine to enjoy the day. We had a wonderful walk at Haddo Country Park, with hot chocolate/coffee. Quite a lot of people had the same idea.

2. Late lunch and a good bit of garden tidying after. Two big bags to go to the dump on Monday.

3. A long chat with Susannah ....she was making strawberry jam....and always good to hear what she's busy with.