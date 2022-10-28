Sign up
Photo 2704
Golden glow
After a grey wet morning it was lovely to see sun bursting through and dancing in the breeze.
A strange kind of day but I did achieve quite a lot. Major emptying of my wardrobe to sort / rationalise clothes.
Three good things
1. If
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
0
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4200
photos
49
followers
74
following
740% complete
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
28th October 2022 3:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
