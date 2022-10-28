Previous
Golden glow by sarah19
Photo 2704

Golden glow

After a grey wet morning it was lovely to see sun bursting through and dancing in the breeze.
A strange kind of day but I did achieve quite a lot. Major emptying of my wardrobe to sort / rationalise clothes.
Three good things
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
