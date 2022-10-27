Dolls House at the Garioch Heritage Centre

Our friends set off for Edinburgh quite early this morning, flying to Copenhagen and then train to home. What a lovely few days.

Time for some laundry and then a visit to this centre in Inverurie which we had never been to before. It was superb! Carefully displayed history of the area, some from earlier in our lifetime!! I think we should visit with Connor and Finnley next time they are here!!! The volunteers who run the centre were excellent, happy to share information and delighted we had come.

Three good things

1. Lovely soup for lunch at the centre.

2. Laundry dry in fresh air.

3. Catch up with my good friend Doreen - helped her get beds ready for visitors - four hands are better than two!