Shoreline at Cullen

It was fabulous watching the waves tumbling in and crashing together.

Today was rather different. Very wet start but we went to Aberdeen, had a lovely wander around the Art Gallery, strolled through shopping centres, bought a few items.and made our way home.

Three good things

1. Anna found her Barbour jacket.

2. Delicious meal at The Redgarth.

3. Early to bed.... tomorrow it's cheerio time.