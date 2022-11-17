Evie's day out

Thursday is Laura's 'day at home' with Evie so they do some lovely things together. They were at a museum this week. She is mesmerized by the things she sees there.

We had a lovely chat last night... their Thursday morning...and were getting ready for her swimming lesson.

Three good things

1. Neil slept all night which was fantastic.

2. A rather challenging drive to take him home as there was very heavy rain and strong winds. Just going gently was ok and I got there and back without any incidents.

3. Tidying up for a friend coming tomorrow.