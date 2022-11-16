Fun at the park

It's been a busy day with Neil but lots of fun.

We went to Mainly Music in town and afterwards came back to Grandma's house. Lots of fun with Seanair of course. Big smiles as soon as they saw each other. And we've had him all day and staying tonight which is a first!

It's Sarah's Birthday tomorrow so she and Jonathan are away out for dinner, child free!!

Three good things

1. Love that Neil is so at home with us!!!

2. A walk round the village, play at the park and home for dinner.....he ate it all. Then bath time and off to bed.....so far so good.

3. A chat with Evie online. She's happy to share books and they were just getting ready for her swimming class.