A day for ducks...

Or perhaps not! The impact of the very heavy rain and strong winds has been horrendous in places near and far. Several roads around us are impassable and road and rail services are cancelled. It will take some time for the water levels to go down in the rivers in the north east of Scotland and they carry water from the higher areas so flow pretty fast.

A friend from Edinburgh got here mid afternoon after traveling from Huntly to Fraserburgh and then to Meldrum. Some of her stories and photos were awesome!!! Hope her journey south tomorrow is a bit less extreme.

Three good things

1. A walk to the shops in a bit of drizzle before the heaviest of the rain.

2 Jonathan and Sarah got home safely from work.

3. Cosy house, lots of tidying and cooking, catch up with news and grateful that a power cut only lasted fie minutes!!