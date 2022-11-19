Just for the record

Tree looking vulnerable. The private drive to a big house down the lane, and the burn.... Scottish word for stream.... higher than we have ever seen it before in front. Taken from the bedroom at the north side of our house.

Hopefully the rushing water will not have disturbed the roots of this sizeable tree

Three good things

1. Rain stopped this morning for a few hours.

2. The fish man in his van was in the square at the shops this morning....as usual!!

3. Leftovers for supper after a restful day. Even went for a nap after lunch and felt the benefit of that! It has been very busy recently.