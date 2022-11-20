Rich berry harvest

Out for a walk this afternoon, so nice to see the blue sky and feel fresh breeze on our faces after the grim greyness of recent days.

And nearly home we noticed all the berries on this bush at a friend's house. It may be cotoneaster but I'm not sure. Plenty for birds to enjoy for a while, for sure.

Three good things

1. Umbrella....needed for my walk to church this morning.

2. Catch up chat with a friend.

3. Delicious fish dish for tea. Allan found a recipe from Nigel Slater, cooking fillets in butter sprinkled with grated rind of lime sprinkled over. It was delicious, with broccoli and new potatoes.