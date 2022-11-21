New red bag

I had a call at 8.30am to teach for a day at a rural school.. After rain and flooding at the weekend it took a bit of map reading to get to my destination. Third route was manageable and flood free. Even though I was a bit late there was a warm welcome and the day went well.

The best bit was my new (to me) red leather bag. It's ideal for holding what I need for a school day, lots of pockets and not heavy in itself.

I'd bought it in Edinburgh last month but forgot to take it home from our friend's house. She was here at the weekend and brought it with her! It was such a good buy...only £10 in the charity shop at the end of her street.

Three good things.

1. My lovely husband cleared all the frost off my windscreen etc while I grabbed breakfast.

2. He bought me a new scraper for the windscreen as he'd had to use the plastic fish slice from kitchen drawer this morning 😂😂

3. Hot chocolate after an easy drive home.