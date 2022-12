Another cup of tea

Really enjoying my Advent Tea Calendar and all the more special because our lovely Swedish friend Anna also enjoying her one. A different herbal tea each day. I'm trying to use a different cup each day too.

Three good things

1. A late sleep and then a late decision to take the train to the city.

2. Bit of trailing and then Mr B spotted the Levi's shop. Success!

3. Late lunch at pizza express.... very delicious...so dinner not required. But we did enjoy cheese on toast later.☺️