Watching TV

Now I can climb on the sofa by myself and make myself comfortable to watch my favourite programmes!!

What fun with this little guy. Different pattern today..... Sarah met me half way so I didn't have to drive all the way to their house. Weather forecast is white! Plenty to do indoors. There is a Christmas tree that needs decorated and Neil was actually being quite helpful. Lots of unbreakable items at lower levels.

And lots of tidying up and rearranging. Our visitors arriving this evening.

Three good things.

1. I managed to keep going even though I hadn't slept well last night.

2. All went well - our visitors train journey was good and roads okay for Allan to take them from the station.

3. So good to meet and welcome. Stories shared over food.