Bennachie skyline... driving by.... by sarah19
Photo 2748

Bennachie skyline... driving by....

No really I was in the passenger seat 😂😂
It's just so lovely when the sun is low and snow on the ground.
Life is going much too quickly and every day too full. And our pavements are so icy any journey takes twice as long even going to the papershop. But we have power and running water and plenty to cook with and enjoy eating whatever is on the menu, so that is a lot in these times, with the horrible goings on in the lovely country of Ukraine.
Three good things
1. A gentle service at church and time to chat over a cup of tea.
2. Kind offers of help and warm clothes for our visitors.
3. Roast lamb from sister Kate's flock... delicious and even managed dessert - lemon surprise pudding. 😊
11th December 2022

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
753% complete

Cathy Donohoue ace
So very pretty.
December 12th, 2022  
