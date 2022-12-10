Evie..... summer in December

Laura has sent lots of photos recently and lovely to see how Evie is growing. She's beginning to chat too and laughs when she sees us on WhatsApp video. It's amazing what is now possible. Her big cousin is almost ten but technology has advanced so much since he was Evie's age.

Three good things

1. A stay at home day.....lots of snow and ice around and we seem to have more than many, though nothing like inland towns and villages up in Deeside etc.

2. Lovely team at Gordon Castle Garden where I was to have been at a wreath making workshop. They are keeping all the bits and pieces for me to collect on Tuesday.

3. My Cheesy Smoked Haddock pancakes were enjoyed by everyone at tea time. New food experiences are great