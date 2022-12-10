Previous
Evie..... summer in December by sarah19
Photo 2747

Evie..... summer in December

Laura has sent lots of photos recently and lovely to see how Evie is growing. She's beginning to chat too and laughs when she sees us on WhatsApp video. It's amazing what is now possible. Her big cousin is almost ten but technology has advanced so much since he was Evie's age.
Three good things
1. A stay at home day.....lots of snow and ice around and we seem to have more than many, though nothing like inland towns and villages up in Deeside etc.
2. Lovely team at Gordon Castle Garden where I was to have been at a wreath making workshop. They are keeping all the bits and pieces for me to collect on Tuesday.
3. My Cheesy Smoked Haddock pancakes were enjoyed by everyone at tea time. New food experiences are great
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
752% complete

Photo Details

Dianne
What a sweet little button.
December 11th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
She’s gorgeous
December 11th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
@dide @kjarn thank you 😊
December 11th, 2022  
