Tea calendar on the window sill

Just catching up.... it's been snowing quite a lot though our effective team cleared the drive well yesterday. I'm loving the Tea Advent Calendar given by our Swedish friends a few weeks ago. A fantastic selection of teas and I am really enjoying them all.

A busy day, so much snow at times and not sure if plans would work out...but we did quite well.

Three good things

1. Helping with house clearance for a friend. She has now moved a long way south to be closer to brother and friends, and sorting, packing and recycling needed.

2. Decided to get the train to Aberdeen for Music Hall event with Aled Jones and Russell Watson. Glad we did.....had some food before the event and travel all went well.

3. Our Ukrainian visitors were quite happy to have the house to themselves. 🥰

