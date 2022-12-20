Happy Christmas greenery

Today was a catch up day. I was booked in for a Christmas Wreath Workshop two weeks ago but because of the snow and really dreadful roads I had to call off. The kind team at Gordon Castle Garden were happy for me to collect the materials when it was possible. So this morning we drove north and the lovely gardener had two large packages for me. One was the circular frame all prepared with moss etc. The other was a wonderful selection of greenery, cones, teasels and other delights so I could create my own Christmas Wreath.

I enjoyed the afternoon in the light of the family space and it's now on the front door. At several points I felt taking it apart and starting over, but I didn't. Perfection is not everything and the joy of the materials and the kindness of the team at the garden will always make me smile when I see this photo.

Three good things.

1. A glorious morning drive, still a few slippery areas where the sun doesn't reach.

2. A superb bookshop in Huntly which Allan found online last night.....and a perfect book for a friend 's birthday. And just along the road a wonderful coffee shop and restaurant. We will be going back soon!!!

3. Gentle afternoon and heading for dinner with friends at our local bar/restaurant celebrating a big 0 birthday.