Christmas Tea Advent Calendar

What fun .. still enjoying a range of teas and I can honestly say that I have been delighted with them. This is something that could easily become a tradition.

Three good things

1. Major thaw.... temperature up to 11 degrees so not ideal for ice to hang around.☺️

2. A lovely tour of Haddo House for volunteers and what a lot I learned. Must go back to the history books and explore further.

3. Final cards and letters almost ready to post. So if they are late I don't think anyone will mind.