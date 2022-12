Neil and his Mum visit Santa

A visit to Crathes Castle at Christmas, a wonderland of lights in the garden, funfair rides and storytime with Santa. Looking forward to hearing all about it when I collect little guy this week.

Three good things

1. A wonderful Nativity with children and adults at church. What a lovely way to share and learn about the 'real meaning of Christmas '2. A little bit of a thaw.....and more to come.

3. Roast chicken dinner... comfort food with our lovely guests.