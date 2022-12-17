Haddo Christmas Carol Concert

What a joy to spend the afternoon listening to wonderful music in the Chapel at Haddo House. The sound of the organ and choir was delightful, two violinists added something special, and the very joyful little girl who sang the first verse of 'once in Royal David's City' made everyone smile.

Three good things

1. The weather was a little milder and the roads were clear in afternoon light.

2. Our Ukrainian visitors were delighted by it all.

3. A pop in to the fabric shop turned out to be full of treasure as a significant clearance of stock happening.