Chilling with a cup of tea by sarah19
Photo 2753

Chilling with a cup of tea

Seems peaceful this evening. Neil off back to his Mum and Dad but we'll see him again on Wednesday. Catch up time for cards and letters and phone calls.
Delicious dinner created by our guests.
Three good things
1. Fantastic service by British Heart Foundation who collect unwanted/no longer needed furniture and other items. All cleared from our friend's house. She's very happy in her new care home.
2. Walk like a penguin 🐧 really helpful on icy pavements.
3. Gentle hour chatting on phone to friends.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Anything with a cup of tea is on my favorite list.
December 17th, 2022  
