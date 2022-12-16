Chilling with a cup of tea

Seems peaceful this evening. Neil off back to his Mum and Dad but we'll see him again on Wednesday. Catch up time for cards and letters and phone calls.

Delicious dinner created by our guests.

Three good things

1. Fantastic service by British Heart Foundation who collect unwanted/no longer needed furniture and other items. All cleared from our friend's house. She's very happy in her new care home.

2. Walk like a penguin 🐧 really helpful on icy pavements.

3. Gentle hour chatting on phone to friends.

