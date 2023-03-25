Previous
Restoration by sarah19
Restoration

Quite a day.... different kinds of busyness... and then I managed to dismantle the very dusty and disintegrating seats on breakfast bar stools.
Fabric I bought last year caught my eye and foam padding from the dining room chairs project worked perfectly.
No more saggy seats. Plan to paint the legs a gun metal grey!!
Three good things
1. Garden centre plants, delicious soup, and daffodils at M&S checkout.
2. Retrieved a nice lamp from the garden shed, cleaned up 😊 for Jonathan and Sarah.
3. Tired but happy with the end result of the stools.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Sarah Bremner

I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
