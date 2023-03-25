Restoration

Quite a day.... different kinds of busyness... and then I managed to dismantle the very dusty and disintegrating seats on breakfast bar stools.

Fabric I bought last year caught my eye and foam padding from the dining room chairs project worked perfectly.

No more saggy seats. Plan to paint the legs a gun metal grey!!

Three good things

1. Garden centre plants, delicious soup, and daffodils at M&S checkout.

2. Retrieved a nice lamp from the garden shed, cleaned up 😊 for Jonathan and Sarah.

3. Tired but happy with the end result of the stools.