Photo 3011
More than filling a space
Rather like that the verbena colours show up against the Camelia green
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
0
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4516
photos
51
followers
70
following
826% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
6th September 2023 7:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
