Tried by fire by sarah19
Photo 3023

Tried by fire

Part of the process at the Glass Tile workshop today. Thankfully I didn't have to deal with the heat part....that was done by the experts. It will be a few days before it is ready to be collected but an interesting experience. Next time I would think differently but that's okay.
Three good things
1. Breakfast at the town garden... bacon rolls and coffee in sunshine while stall holders getting set up for a market day.
2. A new book at the Pop up bookshop.
3. An interesting evening listening to Sally Magnusson speak about her new book.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
828% complete

Photo Details

