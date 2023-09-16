Tried by fire

Part of the process at the Glass Tile workshop today. Thankfully I didn't have to deal with the heat part....that was done by the experts. It will be a few days before it is ready to be collected but an interesting experience. Next time I would think differently but that's okay.

Three good things

1. Breakfast at the town garden... bacon rolls and coffee in sunshine while stall holders getting set up for a market day.

2. A new book at the Pop up bookshop.

3. An interesting evening listening to Sally Magnusson speak about her new book.

