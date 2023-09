Cathedral House

Rather a special house just beside the cathedral in Dornoch. Lots of work ongoing for it to be used for visitors in months and years to come. Sadly no longer owned by any of the local residents.

Three good things

1. A good day in spite of grey skies and drizzle.

2. Met several friends at church.

3. Chats with family by telephone/ WhatsApp

and interesting TV with Scottish history links