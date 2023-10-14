Selfie play

I suppose I could say survivor!!! It's been quite a week. All was calm this time last week and the next day hubby had a strange episode that resulted in a few hours in hospital. But all the checks were positive before he got home and he's been doing mostly usual stuff day by day, albeit a little slower pace if walking involved... arthritis grumbling 🤔
The bitter wind was a reminder that autumn is wearing thin!
Three good things
1. A lovely visit to Rainbow Fabrics to collect the bits and pieces I need for a couple of workshops I've signed up for.
2. Visitors for coffee and cake.
3. Long chat with sister Kate on the phone.