Selfie play

I suppose I could say survivor!!! It's been quite a week. All was calm this time last week and the next day hubby had a strange episode that resulted in a few hours in hospital. But all the checks were positive before he got home and he's been doing mostly usual stuff day by day, albeit a little slower pace if walking involved... arthritis grumbling 🤔

The bitter wind was a reminder that autumn is wearing thin!

Three good things

1. A lovely visit to Rainbow Fabrics to collect the bits and pieces I need for a couple of workshops I've signed up for.

2. Visitors for coffee and cake.

3. Long chat with sister Kate on the phone.