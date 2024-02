Blue end of the day

It's been rather chilly, and quite a layer of white stuff!!!

But there seemed something magical as the light was fading.

We had a mixed up kind of day. Plan to take bus to Aberdeen changed to train from Inverurie, but we got to the Oxfam bookshop with three bags full!

Three good things

1. Lunch in the city

2. No bother with icy roads... for now!

3. Quiet evening in .... more knitting done?