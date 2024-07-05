Previous
Iris at our dinner venue

We went to our local place to eat for our evening meal. Not very busy on a Thursday evening but lovely food choices and always time to chat with Stewart who owns and runs the place.
He was asking what my photo of the day was today 😂 and I'd noticed the gorgeous colour from where we were sitting.
Three good things
1. A good bit of gardening after too many wet days.
2. The family had a great day at Newburgh Beach - where I had been with Laura and family recently - and a ruined castle not far away.
3. Laundry catch up
