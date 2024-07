Non- Birthday fun

All smiles at surprise cakes.

I had 6 little cakes in the freezer (made with extra from Evie's birthday cake) so filled and decorated them, popped a little candle in each and everyone enjoyed the fun treat.

The boys have birthdays in January and October so they are never here then.

Three good things

1. The delighted reactions of the boys!

2. Just the right amount of everything to create one for everyone.

3. A fun end to a rather grey day. ☔💦🙄