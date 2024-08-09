Previous
Toy corner.. by sarah19
Photo 3340

Toy corner..

Sarah and Duck, Charlie and Lola... favourite characters from the early stories and fun for everyone.
It's nice to recall the first times the little ones introduced them to Seanair and Grandma....
Now we can have a smile and a welcoming space when friends with small children visit.
A mixed up kind of day....after a fine start Allan developed a streaming cold 😢
Three good things
1. Some lovely sourdough for lunch.
2. Laundry beginning to find its way into cupboards 😂
3. Good news from the x-ray nurse....no damage to bones in my ankle so treat like a sprain.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are so cute.
August 9th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Cute corner!
August 9th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Aw they left them for you to look after….a real honour! Take care with an ankle. .
August 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
