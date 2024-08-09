Toy corner..

Sarah and Duck, Charlie and Lola... favourite characters from the early stories and fun for everyone.

It's nice to recall the first times the little ones introduced them to Seanair and Grandma....

Now we can have a smile and a welcoming space when friends with small children visit.

A mixed up kind of day....after a fine start Allan developed a streaming cold 😢

Three good things

1. Some lovely sourdough for lunch.

2. Laundry beginning to find its way into cupboards 😂

3. Good news from the x-ray nurse....no damage to bones in my ankle so treat like a sprain.

