Previous
A different point of view by sarah19
Photo 3339

A different point of view

So many shades of green and so many connections.
Most of these have grown from little cuttings or smaller plants, but they seem to like the shelter of the fence and hedge. A cookie sort of place.
Three good things
1. A very long sleep.... Allan was working at Pitmedden Garden today, after a break while his grumbley back and knees were not so good.
2. A late breakfast and a sorting time of jewellery for the church pop-up sale next week.
3. A lovely coffee and cake catch up at the community café in the square. Lots of chat and so good to hear each others stories.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
914% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So neat and tidy !
August 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise