A different point of view

So many shades of green and so many connections.

Most of these have grown from little cuttings or smaller plants, but they seem to like the shelter of the fence and hedge. A cookie sort of place.

Three good things

1. A very long sleep.... Allan was working at Pitmedden Garden today, after a break while his grumbley back and knees were not so good.

2. A late breakfast and a sorting time of jewellery for the church pop-up sale next week.

3. A lovely coffee and cake catch up at the community café in the square. Lots of chat and so good to hear each others stories.